Pickup with baby inside stolen from a Phoenix parking lot

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix still are searching for a baby girl who was inside a pickup truck that was stolen from a convenience store parking lot. Police say the toddler’s caregivers went inside the store about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and left the 18-month-old girl in the truck parked outside. They say a man and woman who had just met the caregivers got into the truck and drove off. Police say the suspects were later found at a Phoenix home and detained, but the child still is missing. More than 50 police officers now are out looking for the child, who was last seen wearing a pink onesie that said “mama’s baby” on the front.