Navajo Nation has no COVID-related deaths for 3rd day in row

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the third consecutive day.

Tribal health officials say the latest figures pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,662 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The known death toll remains at 1,285.

Several health care facilities on the Navajo Nation will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents ages 12 to 15 as early as Thursday, while others will begin on Friday and Saturday.