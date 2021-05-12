Skip to Content

Injuries hit D-backs again with Gallen, Walker on 10-day IL

4:02 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed starting pitcher Zac Gallen and first baseman Christian Walker on the 10-day injured list. Gallen has a sprained right ulnar collateral ligament, which is the ligament replaced in Tommy John surgery. Walker has a sore right oblique. A similar injury put him on the IL earlier this season. Gallen has emerged as one of baseball’s top young pitchers. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo says he’s confident the team caught Gallen’s injury early and he won’t need the Tommy John procedure.

Associated Press

