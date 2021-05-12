Arizona finds 469 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 469 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. The latest figures posted by the state Department of Health Services on Wednesday bring the pandemic totals to 870,624 cases and 17,430 deaths. Hospitalizations of patients with the virus climbed slightly to 599 statewide. Meanwhile, more than 3 million people in Arizona have received at least one dose. Over 2.5 million have been fully vaccinated. Health officials are hoping for a dramatic rise in doses after Thursday when children ages 12-15 can get vaccinated at the seven state-run sites. The Navajo Nation is also anticipating expanding vaccines to that age group.