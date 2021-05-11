Wildfire continues to grow in central Arizona hill country

CROWN KING, Ariz. (AP) — A wildfire burning in brush and grass in a sparsely populated area of central Arizona hill country continues to grow but no additional evacuation notices have been issued. The human-caused fire that started Saturday about seven miles (11 kilometers) southwest of Crown King had burned 4,171 acres (17 square kilometers) as of Monday night. That’s according to a statement released by fire managers. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials said Sunday’s evacuation orders remained in effect for the Minnehaha, Fort Misery and Horsethief Basin areas. Residents of the unincorporated community of Crown King have been advised to prepare for possible evacuation.