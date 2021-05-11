Warriors rally for second straight night, beat Suns 122-116

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:43 left, Andrew Wiggins scored the next time down and finished with 38 points, rallying the Golden State Warriors past the Phoenix Suns 122-116.Draymond Green notched his sixth triple-double of the season and 29th of his career with 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as the Warriors made it two wins in as many nights against two top teams in the Western Conference.Stephen Curry made a 9-foot jumper with 45 seconds left while falling to the floor, a bright finish to his 21-point performance on another tough outing for him shooting 3-pointers.