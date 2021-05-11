Mass. man convicted in bombing has sentence reduced

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge has reduced the life sentence of a Massachusetts man who was convicted in connection with building a bomb that killed a Boston police officer and severely injured his partner 30 years ago. The Patriot Ledger reports that Alfred Trenkle recently requested to be released due to fears of contracting COVID-19. Judge William Smith denied the request. However, in a 53-page ruling Smith found reason to reduce Trenkle’s sentence to 41 years in prison followed by five years of probation. In addition, Smith agreed to allow Trenkle to serve the remainder of his sentence at a federal prison in Devens, Massachusetts.