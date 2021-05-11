MadBum keeps rolling, Diamondbacks beat Marlins 11-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Madison Bumgarner threw seven shutout innings, Asdrúbal Cabrera had four hits including a three-run homer, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins 11-3. The 31-year-old Bumgarner is starting to become the pitcher the Diamondbacks envisioned when they signed the four-time All-Star to an $85 million, five-year deal prior to the 2020 season. Against the Marlins, he gave up just four hits and all of them came in different innings. He needed just 84 pitches to get through his outing.