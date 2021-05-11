Judge dismisses GOP lawsuit over Maricopa County election

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge in Maricopa County has dismissed a lawsuit about alleged voting irregularities during the Arizona Republican Party’s January elections. The lawsuit stemmed from state party chairwoman Kelli Ward’s narrow re-election. Her challenger, Sandra Dowling, alongside party activist Bill Beard, sued Ward and the party after officials declined to audit and recount the vote. Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp has ruled that the dispute involved internal party politics and cannot be decided in a court of law. Kemp says that GOP activists have other possible remedies outside the court, like forcing a special meeting or recalling Ward and other party officials.