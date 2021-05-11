Episcopal diocese in Vegas nominates four for Nevada bishop

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Church leaders from Alexandria, Virginia; San Jose, California; Phoenix and Minneapolis have been nominated to serve as the new bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Nevada. Diocese officials said Tuesday that plans call for the 11th Bishop of Nevada to be elected and installed by March 2022 to succeed Bishop Dan Edwards. Standing Committee President Maggie Davidson says the slate emerged after an extensive search “powered by prayer and connected by Zoom.” The Rt. Rev. James Edward Waggoner Jr. of the Diocese of Spokane has been serving as assisting bishop in Nevada since Edwards retired in 2018.