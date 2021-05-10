Wildfire continues to push toward Crown King near Prescott

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — A raging wildfire continues to push toward the town of Crown King south of the Prescott National Forest. It’s one of four wildfires currently burning around the state. Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say Sunday’s evacuation orders remain in effect for Minnehaha, Fort Misery and Horsethief Basin with an evacuation shelter now open at Mayer High School. Crown King residents have been advised to begin preparing in the event an evacuation order is issued. Authorities say the wildfire began on Saturday and is about 20 miles northeast of Wickenburg and eight miles southwest of Crown King. The 3,500-acre wildfire is under investigation but believed to be human-caused. It is zero percent contained.