Weaver has best start in month, D-backs beat Marlins 5-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Luke Weaver pitched scoreless ball into the seventh inning for his best outing in nearly a month, which helped the Arizona Diamondbacks snap a six-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Miami Marlins. Weaver cruised though 6 1/3 innings, giving up four hits, striking out six and dominating a team that beat him a week ago in Miami. Arizona’s David Peralta hit a triple and a double. Asdrubal Cabrera added a two-run double. Miami’s Jordan Holloway took the loss in his first major league start.