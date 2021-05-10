Police identify man killed in Phoenix hotel shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — Police have identified a man killed in a shooting that broke out at a downtown Phoenix hotel.

Phoenix police say 21-year-old Jaziah Shakor Causey was the sole fatality in the Sunday shooting that wounded seven others. According to investigators, an altercation broke out shortly before 12:30 a.m. among a group of people attending an event at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix hotel. The fight escalated into shots being fired by more than one person. Officers evacuated hotel staff and searched the entire building to make sure there was no active shooter.

They located six men and one woman with varying injuries none life-threatening.