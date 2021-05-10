Navajo Nation reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Tribal health officials also say there were 19 new coronavirus cases and one death Sunday, but the numbers weren’t immediately reported due to the Mother’s Day holiday. The latest combined figures pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,620 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The known death toll now is at 1,285. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated, but people still need to stay home as much as possible, wear masks and avoid large gatherings.