In-state tuition for immigrants to be on 2022 ballot measure

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters in 2022 will get to decide whether young people illegally brought to the United States as children should qualify for in-state tuition at community colleges and state universities. The Arizona House approved the ballot referral on a contentious 33-27 vote Monday. Four Republicans joined the chamber’s 29 minority Democrats to approve the ballot referral. The Senate passed the measure in March with three Republican members joining the 14 Democrats. Backers said young people should not be penalized for their parents’ actions, while opponents said they should not get benefits offered to U.S. citizens.