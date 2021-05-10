Electric 3-wheeled car factory, jobs coming to Mesa, Arizona

NEW YORK (AP) — ElectraMeccanica, known for its tiny, single passenger, three-wheeled electric cars, has picked Mesa, Arizona for its U.S.-based assembly and engineering plant.

The Canadian company, based in Vancouver, B.C., says the new facility will create up to 500 new jobs and potentially produce 20,000 of its flagship Solo electric vehicles each year.

ElectraMeccanica calls the Solo EV an “all-electric solution for the urban environment,” though it has a range of 100 miles and a top speed of 80 miles per hour, making it safe for highway use.

The company said the cars sell for $18,500 and can be ordered online.