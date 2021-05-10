Coyotes expecting more changes after missing playoffs again

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona general manager Bill Armstrong opted to stand pat at the NHL trade deadline, believing the Coyotes had the right roster to make the playoffs. The Coyotes came up short yet again and they made a big change, firing coach Rick Tocchet a day after the season ended. The change could be the first of many for a franchise that’s missed the postseason seven of the past eight seasons. Goalies Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta suffered injuries and the Coyotes went into a funk at the wrong time, losing 12 of 15 games to fall behind St. Louis for the final playoff spot in the West Division. Arizona swept San Jose in its final two games, but ended up three points behind the Blues to come up short for the third time in four seasons under Tocchet.