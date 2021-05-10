Authorities ID man fatally shot by police in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who allegedly tried to rob a Glendale convenience store before being fatally shot by police. Officers responded about 3:30 a.m. Sunday and after the shooting, the suspect was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say 28-year-old Maxwell Jerome Davis walked into the store and told the clerk he had a gun and to give him all the cigarettes and money. Witnesses say there was some type of verbal exchange between the clerk and Davis. Police say Davis took some items and threatened to shoot the clerk and everyone at the store as he was leaving. He was shot by responding officers after threatening to shoot them too.