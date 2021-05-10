Audit of disputed New Hampshire election set to begin

PEMBROKE, N.H. (AP) — An audit that examines a New Hampshire legislative election is set to begin. The New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced Sunday that the audit of November 2020 Windham election will start Tuesday. The election has sparked a debate among conservatives about the fairness of the country’s election process. Donald Trump last week praised those challenging the Windham vote count, as part of his wider claim of election fraud from 2020. The dispute centers on the vote count on election night and a recount requested by the Democratic loser which saw four Republicans gain hundreds of votes. The Democrat lost 99.