Wildfire evacuation orders set for several Crown King towns

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say evacuation orders have been set for several towns in Crown King due to a wildfire that has grown to 2,500 acres Sunday south of the Prescott National Forest. It’s one of four wildfires currently burning around the state. Arizona Bureau of Land Management officials say evacuation orders have been issued for Minnehaha, Fort Misery and Horsethief Basin. They say residents of Crown King should begin preparing in the event of an evacuation order is issued. The wildfire started Saturday and is burning about 20 miles northeast of Wickenburg and eight miles southwest of Crown King. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.