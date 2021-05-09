Tocchet won’t return as coach of Coyotes after 4 seasons

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes and coach Rick Tocchet have mutually agreed to part ways after four seasons. The announcement comes a day after the Coyotes missed the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons. They reached the postseason last year when the format was rejiggered due to the coronavirus pandemic and beat Nashville in four games before losing to Colorado in five. Arizona was in playoff position heading into the final month of this season, holding the fourth spot in the West Division before losing 12 of 15 games to get eliminated. The Coyotes closed a 24-26-6 season with a pair of wins over San Jose to finish 3 points behind St. Louis for the West’s final playoff spot.