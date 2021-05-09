Man shot after allegedly trying to rob store, threaten cops

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Glendale say an armed man who allegedly was trying to rob a convenience store has been shot and wounded. They say officers responded to the scene about 3:30 a.m. Sunday and the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and he’s not been identified yet. Police say the suspect had a gun and walked into the store and told the clerk to give him all the cigarettes and money. They say there was some type of verbal exchange between the clerk and suspect. Police say the suspect took some items and threatened to shoot the clerk and everyone at the store as he was leaving. He was shot by responding officers after threatening to shoot them too.