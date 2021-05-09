Inside Arizona’s election audit, GOP fraud fantasies live on

PHOENIX (AP) — The aging Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix once played host to NBA games, roller derby and wrestling matches. Now the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election is being tested there. Former President Donald Trump and a legion of his supporters hope that evidence will emerge during an audit of Maricopa County ballots to prove their claims of fraud. But the effort and questions about who is providing funding for it have alarmed voting rights advocates, election administrators and civil rights lawyers at the U.S. Department of Justice.