DeGrom’s injury scare continues, Mets win 5th straight

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom was pulled after five innings with right side tightness in his return from a similar injury, but the bullpen closed out a four-hitter as New York beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 Sunday for its fifth straight win. DeGrom was perfect through four innings but labored in the fifth, then called for the trainer after throwing two warm-up pitches ahead of the sixth. DeGrom exited and went straight to the clubhouse. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was coming off a 10-day layoff, skipping his previous turn in the rotation because of a right lat issue. Arizona has lost six in a row.