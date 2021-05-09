Davis takes charge in Lakers’ emphatic 123-110 win over Suns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 42 points and 12 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers never trailed in a 123-110 win over the Phoenix Suns. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso each had 17 points and the short-handed Lakers won for the third time in their past 11 games. Cameron Payne had 24 for the Suns, who have lost two of three following a five-game winning streak. LeBron James missed his fourth straight game because of a sprained right ankle and Kyle Kuzma was held out because of tightness in his back.