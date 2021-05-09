Arizona reports 448 new COVID-19 cases with 2 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 448 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two more deaths. The latest numbers pushed the state’s pandemic totals to 868,830 cases and 17,409 deaths, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard. The daily cases, daily deaths and the daily hospitalization figure all remained well below the pandemic highs seen last winter. The dashboard also showed that more than 5.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona. Over 3 million people _ 42.2% of the state’s population _ have received at least one shot and nearly 2.5 million Arizonans now are fully vaccinated.