1 dead, 7 injured in a shooting at a downtown Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and seven others injured after a shooting at downtown Phoenix hotel. According to Phoenix police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Hyatt Regency hotel around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. They say an altercation between a group of people between 18 and 22 years old attending an event inside the hotel escalated into shots being fired by multiple people. Police say a man was found dead inside the hotel while seven other people were taken to a hospital for gunshot injuries. The severity of their injuries isn’t immediately available. Police say detectives are still working to learn the relationships between those involved in the shooting.