1 dead, 7 injured in a shooting at a downtown Phoenix hotel

New
8:47 am AP - Arizona NewsLocal NewsTop Stories

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and seven others injured after a shooting at downtown Phoenix hotel.

3According to Phoenix police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Hyatt Regency hotel around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. They say an altercation between a group of people between 18 and 22 years old attending an event inside the hotel escalated into shots being fired by multiple people.

Police say a man was found dead inside the hotel while seven other people were taken to a hospital for gunshot injuries. The severity of their injuries isn’t immediately available. Police say detectives are still working to learn the relationships between those involved in the shooting.

Author Profile Photo

David Skinner

Weekend Producer and Social Media for KVOA-TV. Graduate of the University of Arizona.

