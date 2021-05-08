Wildfire closes route between Phoenix, eastern Arizona

GLOBE, Ariz. (AP) — A route between metro Phoenix and the White Mountains in eastern Arizona’s high country remained closed Saturday due to a wildfire burning along the highway. The Arizona Department of Transportation said a 60-mile stretch of US 60 was closed between the eastern outskirts of Globe and the junction with State Route 73 on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. Officials said the fire started Friday about 3 miles northeast of Globe and as of early Saturday morning had burned an estimated 1,500 acres (6 square kilometers) of grass and brush. No evacuations were announced. Officials said the fire was determined to be human-caused.