Speakers at service say fallen officer was caring, giving

PHOENIX (AP) — A Chandler police officer killed when run over by a fleeing crime suspect was described Saturday as a caring man who served his community and his profession while showing compassion to those in need, including fellow officers coping with stress. Officer Christopher Farrar died April 29 when struck by a stolen car after shots were fired at a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop and police pursued a suspect to a Gilbert auto dealership. Farrar worked as an emergency medical technician before working on the Chandler police force for 18 years. Current and former officers and others praised him as a giving person dedicated to his family, community and profession.