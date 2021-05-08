McNeil, Lindor team up as Mets beat Diamondbacks 4-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor teamed up to produce all four runs a night after scuffling in the dugout and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2. The pair attempted to dismiss Friday’s dustup by bizarrely claiming they were arguing over an animal spotted in the clubhouse tunnel — Lindor said it was a rat, McNeil’s story was that it was a raccoon or possum. No critters Saturday — just a couple All-Star hitters. McNeil hit a two-run homer in the third off Merrill Kelly, and Lindor had a double, an RBI and scored on a throwing error after a stolen base.