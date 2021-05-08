Kessel’s OT goal leads Coyotes past Sharks 5-4

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Phil Kessel scored his 10th goal of the season against San Jose 2:30 into overtime and the Arizona Coyotes ended their regular season with a 5-4 win over the Sharks. Conor Garland had given Arizona the lead with 3:53 left before Alexander Barabanov answered for the Sharks with 48.1 seconds remaining in regulation. That set the stage for Kessel to end his season with another goal against the Sharks for his 20th overall this season. Alexei Melnichuk made 27 saves in his first career NHL start and took the loss.