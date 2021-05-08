Flooding from fire-charred area still threatens Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Concrete barriers and stacks of sandbags around homes and businesses in several Flagstaff neighborhoods after a 2019 wildfire in hills above the city remain in place nearly two years later. Flagstaff and Coconino County officials say heavy storm runoff flowing off the charred watershed in the Dry Lake Hills and down through the wash and into the city still has the potential to flood up to 400 homes and businesses. Officials say the sandbags and barriers need to remain and in fact will be shored and repaired this month in advance of the coming monsoon.