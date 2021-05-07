Suns stay in hunt for NBA’s top record, beat Knicks 128-105

PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored 26 points, a feisty Chris Paul added 17 points and 11 assists and the Phoenix Suns stayed in the hunt for the top record in the NBA by beating the New York Knicks 128-105 on Friday night. The Suns scored 38 points in the fourth quarter to turn a tight game into a comfortable win. The Knicks have lost two straight. Julius Randle led New York with 24 points and 11 rebounds. R.J. Barrett had 23 points.