Stretch of Verde River closed to public for cattle removal

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — A popular scenic stretch of the Verde River in north-central Arizona will be closed to the public for the next two weeks while contractors round up and remove unauthorized or feral cattle. The U.S. Forest Service said the river and land along it won’t be available for camping, floating or for watercraft launching or removal between Beasley Flat and the river’s confluence with Fossil Creek from May 10 to May 24. The Forest Service says the closure area includes Child Recreation Site and Verde Hot Springs and land within a quarter-mile of the river corridor. Portions of the area are in the Coconino, Prescott and Tonto forests.