Some Republicans worry voting limits will hurt the GOP, too

Some Republicans are worried the voting restrictions their party is pushing will backfire by making it harder for GOP voters to cast ballots. The restrictions backed by Republicans in Georgia, Florida, Iowa, Texas and Arizona often take aim at mail voting, a method embraced by voters from both parties but particularly popular with older voters. Concerned Republicans note the new rules may be billed as adding security or trust in elections, but ultimately could add hurdles for key parts of the GOP coalition. On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a wide-ranging voting bill. And early Friday, the GOP-controlled Texas House of Representatives advanced sweeping election bills. The push for new restrictions comes even though former President Donald Trump won both states last year.