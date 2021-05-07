New Mexico bust nets fentanyl, other illicit drugs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Arizona man is facing charges in New Mexico after authorities found a cache of illicit drugs while serving a search warrant. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Terry Ingram of Phoenix is accused of violating parole and has been charged with multiple counts of trafficking and possession. Authorities say deputies and members of an FBI task force seized about 18,000 fentanyl pills along with meth, heroin and other substances after getting a tip that Ingram regularly traveled from Arizona to New Mexico with narcotics and would distribute them in the Albuquerque area. Court records indicated an attorney has not yet been appointed for Ingram.