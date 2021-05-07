Kessel, Soderstrom lead Coyotes past Sharks 5-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Phil Kessel scored the go-ahead goal for his 900th career point and Victor Soderstrom scored his first NHL goal as the Arizona Coyotes beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2. Conor Garland added a goal and two assists for Arizona, which also benefited from an overturned San Jose goal that would have tied it in the third. Michael Bunting and Jan Jenik also scored for the Coyotes, and Darcy Kuemper had 26 saves. Erik Karlsson and Timo Meier scored for San Jose.