Ducey signs bill limiting post-election ballot signature fix

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona election officials won’t be able to create a grace period after an election for voters who forget to sign their ballot to fix the problem.Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday signed a bill requiring any mail ballots to be signed by 7 p.m. on election day to be counted. The measure was approved in the Legislature in party-line votes. It codifies in state law the rules as implemented for the 2020 election and blocks a five-day curing period after the election, which Secretary of State Katie Hobbs tried unsuccessfully to implement to settle a lawsuit filed by the Navajo Nation. Before 2020, policies for handling missing signatures varied by county.