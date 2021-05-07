Ducey restricts civilian oversight of police misconduct

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation requiring police training for civilians serving on officer misconduct review boards. Ducey signed the measure without comment on Friday. He also signed a bill giving cops a chance to fight their placement on the Brady List, a database of dishonest law enforcement officers. The measures were approved by legislative Republicans in party-line votes and backed by police unions in the wake of a national reckoning over racial justice. Republicans say officers should be evaluated by their peers who know the challenges of the job. Democrats say the measures, taken together, will make it significantly harder to root out cops who use excessive force.