Arizona Senate assures feds election recount is secure

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican-controlled Arizona Senate is telling the U.S. Justice Department that ballots it is recounting from November’s presidential election are secure and the department’s worries about voter intimidation are unfounded. Senate President Karen Fann’s letter on Friday comes two days after the department’s Civil Rights Division sought assurances that 2.1 million ballots from the state’s most populous county were secured as federal law requires. The department also said contacting voters during the unprecedented election audit could amount to illegal voter intimidation. Former President Donald Trump and his supporters allege without evidence that he lost Arizona and other battleground states because of fraud.