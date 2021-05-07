Arizona Men’s Golf earns top billing in Pac-12 awards

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Men's Golf earned top billing at the Pac-12 Championships.

Brad Reeves was named Pac-12 Player of the Year and head coach Jim Anderson was Coach of the Year.

Arizona Athletics says Reeves and fellow senior Trevor Werbylo were selected to the All-Pac-12 First Team for the first time in both of their careers. Their selections also marked the first time Arizona has had multiple first team, all-conference honorees since Henry Liaw and Chris Nallen in 2004.

Arizona also placed a pair of golfers on the All-Pac-12 Second Team with David Laskin and Chase Sienkiewicz . The second team selection is the first in the careers of the senior and sophomore as Sienkiewicz also earned a spot on the Pac-12 All-Newcomer Team.

Laskin was the Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Arizona's season will continue at NCAA Regionals on May 17 as the No. 4 seed at the Cle Elum Regional. The Cats will tee off for the first of three days at Tumble Creek Golf & Country Club outside of Seattle, Washington.