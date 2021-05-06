Navajo Nation reports no COVID deaths for 4th time in 5 days

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 13 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no deaths for the fourth time in the last five days. Tribal health officials say the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago now is 30,565 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The known death toll remained at 1,282. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated, but people still need to stay home as much as possible, wear masks and avoid large gatherings.