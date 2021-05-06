López escapes jam to help Marlins beat Arizona 3-1 for sweep

MIAMI (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and five pitchers combined on a five-hitter to help the Miami Marlins complete their first sweep of the season with a 3-1 victory over Arizona. The Diamondbacks came into the series second in the majors in runs but were outscored 20-4 in three games at Miami. Miguel Rojas led off the first inning with his first home run for the Marlins, but Madison Bumgarner retired the next 17 batters. Duvall greeted J.B. Bukauskas with his sixth homer for a 2-1 lead, raising his batting average to .200. The Marlins won with five hits.