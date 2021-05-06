Dewey resident accused of trying to kill man at golf course

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Prescott Valley say a suspect has been arrested in an attack at a golf course in Dewey. They say officers responded to a report of a man down at the Quailwood Greens Golf Course at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say there was an argument between 51-year-old Clint Hughes and the 47-year-old victim from Prescott Valley. Hughes reportedly drove his pickup truck into the man and stabbed him in the face with a knife. Police say Hughes fled, but turned himself in a short time later. The victim was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. Police say Hughes is jailed on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault and endangerment charges.