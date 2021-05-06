Arizona utility regulators reject 100% clean energy rules

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s utility regulators have rejected new rules that would have required most of the state’s electricity providers to get 100% of their power from clean energy sources by 2050. The 3-2 vote by the Arizona Corporation Commission was a surprise. The plan was backed by the state’s major regulated utilities and was given initial approval by the commission on a 4-1 vote in November after three years of work. Last-minute changes before Wednesday night’s vote made the rules voluntary and cost the support of the commission’s two Democrats. Republican Commissioner Justin Olson never backed the proposal.