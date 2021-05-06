Skip to Content

Arizona utility regulators reject 100% clean energy rules

New
4:45 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s utility regulators have rejected new rules that would have required most of the state’s electricity providers to get 100% of their power from clean energy sources by 2050. The 3-2 vote by the Arizona Corporation Commission was a surprise. The plan was backed by the state’s major regulated utilities and was given initial approval by the commission on a 4-1 vote in November after three years of work. Last-minute changes before Wednesday night’s vote made the rules voluntary and cost the support of the commission’s two Democrats. Republican Commissioner Justin Olson never backed the proposal. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content