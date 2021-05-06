Arizona reports 601 more COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations up

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Thursday reported 601 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths as virus-related hospitalizations inched upward. The state’s pandemic totals increased to 866,623 cases and 17,367 deaths. According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, there were 672 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Wednesday. That’s the highest hospitalization number since March but still far below the pandemic peak of 5,082 on Jan. 11. COVID-19 hospitalizations during most of April ranged between 500 and 600. Arizona’s rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped. That’s according to Johns Hopkins University data.