SRP raising commitment for use of power from solar energy

PHOENIX (AP) — The Salt River Project says it is more than doubling its commitment for the amount of electricity that it gets generated by large power plants relying on solar energy.The SRP, one of the state’s largest utilities, said its current goal to add 1,000 megawatts of new solar energy to its system by the end of the 2025 fiscal year will increase to 2,025 megawatts.According to SRP, much of the bigger commitment is a result of customer demand for more renewable energy and that all of the solar power will come from Arizona or the Navajo Nation.SRP currently has 648 megawatts of utility-scale solar plants online or contracted and under development across the state.