Pima County Sheriff’s Department to get up to 450 body cams

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors has approved financing for up to 450 body cameras for the sheriff’s department. Tucson TV station KOLD reports that the department was the only agency in the county without body cameras. The body cameras will cost more than $1 million and the sheriff’s department is asking for another $450,000 to buy new stun guns. Police agencies nationwide are under scrutiny following a series of shootings that have been recorded, some with body cameras. The county board must still approve the budget for the cameras. But KOLD says the conversations have already been held and details on policy are being worked out.