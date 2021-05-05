Man dies after crashing into tow truck, Phoenix school bus

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man has died after his car crashed into a tow truck and school bus that wasn’t carrying any children. They say the car crossed over into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason Wednesday morning. The driver was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition and police say he later died. The man’s name, age and hometown weren’t immediately released. Police say the man driving the tow truck and the woman behind the wheel of the school bus weren’t seriously hurt. It’s unclear if the man who died was driving impaired and police say their investigation is ongoing.